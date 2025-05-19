'Serious' listeria warning concerns well-known Spanish cheese

Sections
The EU's rapid alert system for food (RASFF) has issued a warning concerning a popular brand of manchego cheese manufactured in Spain after detecting listeria monocytogenes bacteria in it. The alert has been classified as "serious".
According to the RASFF's notification, which was published on 13 May on the European Commission's website, the country that detected the bacteria was Belgium. The brand concerned is Entrepinares. Information has already been passed on to the competent authorities in Spain and the rest of the EU countries so that the product in question can be withdrawn.
Name: Manchego cheese ENTREPINARES
Brand: ENTREPINARES
Expiry date: 28/04/2025
Lot: B95613
Period of sale: from 28/02/2025 until now
Packaging: vacuum packed
Weight : ±180g
