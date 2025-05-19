'Serious' listeria warning concerns well-known Spanish cheese

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Monday, 19 May 2025, 17:39 Compartir

The EU's rapid alert system for food (RASFF) has issued a warning concerning a popular brand of manchego cheese manufactured in Spain after detecting listeria monocytogenes bacteria in it. The alert has been classified as "serious".

According to the RASFF's notification, which was published on 13 May on the European Commission's website, the country that detected the bacteria was Belgium. The brand concerned is Entrepinares. Information has already been passed on to the competent authorities in Spain and the rest of the EU countries so that the product in question can be withdrawn.

Description of the product concerned

Zoom Image of the product affected by the alert. SUR

Name: Manchego cheese ENTREPINARES

Brand: ENTREPINARES

Expiry date: 28/04/2025

Lot: B95613

Period of sale: from 28/02/2025 until now

Packaging: vacuum packed

Weight : ±180g