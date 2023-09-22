Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Second incident reported of sharing of fake photos of naked classmates in Spain

In the first incident in Badajoz province, mothers urged other families with affected daughters to come forward

Friday, 22 September 2023, 14:37

A second case of fake nude images of pupils' classmates being shared across social media has emerged this week. Police in Ayamonte (Huelva province) have reported a 16-year-old boy to prosecutors for distributing digitally manipulated images of around twenty nude secondary school classmates through various WhatsApp groups.

The case is similar to one reported earlier this week in Almendralejo (Badajoz province), where several children are alleged to have modified photos of girls through an artificial intelligence programme (AI), although cruder software than AI was used in the case of the Ayamonte youth.

In the case in Badajoz province, some 30 families are believed to have come forward or are coming forward to complain to police that images of their daughters from their social media had been added to naked bodies to create convincing 'deepfake' images of them.

Mothers of those affected, who are aged 11 to 17, were urging other families to come forward and not just dismiss the fakes.

"This is to prepare the ground now for our children, so they know that there are things they shouldn't do," said Miriam Al Adib, one of the mothers. "If I didn't know my daughter's body, this photograph looks genuine," she added.

