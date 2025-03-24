Search for man who was swept into sea by wave while taking photos at popular tourist spot in Spain

Sections
Monday, 24 March 2025, 09:23
The emergency services are looking for a man who fell into the sea on Sunday in the vicinity of the Torre de Hércules, in A Coruña in northern Spain. According to 112 Galicia emergency service coordination sources consulted by Europa Press, they received a call at around 1.10pm from an individual who indicated that a man had been swept away by a wave while taking photos and had fallen into the sea.
Maritime rescue, coastguard, civil protection volunteers, National Police, Local Police, A Coruña firefighters and their aquatic group were informed. However, the search operation is still active and so far they have only located some of the clothing that the missing man was wearing, but due to the state of the water they have not been able to retrieve them.
