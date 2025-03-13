Valencia flood victims scammed out of 32,000 euros by builder

J. F. Valencia Thursday, 13 March 2025, 12:32 Compartir

A 41-year-old Spanish man has been arrested in the town of Burriana (Castellón) for defrauding more than 32,000 euros from victims of the 'Dana' floods. The man allegedly agreed to repair the victims' houses in the vicinity of a ravine in Torrent (Valencia). The fraudster then disappeared after receiving half of the payment from his victims.

The investigations began in January after officers from the Torrent police station received three separate complaints from residents of a residential area in the town which was severely affected by the Dana that hit the region on 29 October. They reported having been scammed after entrusting a man with reconstruction work on their homes.

Investigators were able to establish that the suspected fraudster used the same modus operandi and found at least five other victims. The suspect provided the victims with a quote considerably below the market price and then asked them for half of the payment in advance.

Once he had received the payment and carried out minor repairs to one of the properties in order to gain the trust of his victims, he disappeared from the area giving an excuse and without carrying out the contracted work.

The fraudster offered home demolition and reconstruction services, using as a front a company whose business name had been changed to attract the attention of the victims, taking advantage of their desperation and vulnerability. He offered them quick and cheap work and managed to swindle 32,456 euros out of them.

As the investigation continued officers discovered that the alleged fraudster used several bank accounts to receive the payments, one of which was in the name of a deceased person, who in the past had been linked to him in similar crimes.

The man was arrested on 14 February in the town of Burriana (Castellón) as the alleged perpetrator of the scams. The detainee, who has a police record for similar crimes, was handed over to the judicial authorities.