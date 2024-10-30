PM to victims of flash-flooding tragedy in Spain: 'We will not leave you on your own'

Paula De las Heras Madrid Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 12:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez addressed the country this Wednesday morning as the death toll from heavy rain and flash floods has risen to at least 50 people. He sent a message of solidarity to the victims' families and to the relatives of of those who remain missing after the 'Dana' smashed the eastern part of the country on Tuesday.

AFP / EFE

Sánchez said there will be guaranteed aid from the government and from the EU to deal with the tragedy and rebuild homes devastated by flood waters. "The public administrations are working together to do everything possible and we are going to provide all the necessary means today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes for us to recover from this tragedy. We are not going to leave you alone," Sánchez said.

He warned the 'Dana' (isolated high-level depression) will "continue to wreak havoc" and called for extreme caution in those provinces that are still under an amber alert, such as Andalucía, Valencia, Aragon, Castilla y and León, Catalonia, Extremadura, Navarre, La Rioja and Ceuta. Sánchez recommended not going out on the road, avoiding driving near ravines and riverbeds, and following directions of local authorities. "Nobody should put their lives at risk," Sánchez added.