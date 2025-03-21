Spanish PM to meet Xi Jinping in China and also visit Vietnam

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

International trade

Pedro Sánchez will take advantage of his visit to promote trade relations in the midst of the trade war waged by the United States

ABC

Madrid

Friday, 21 March 2025, 10:48

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez will travel to China in April to meet with President Xi Jinping according to Bloomberg News. The Spanish PM will take advantage of his trip to Asia to visit Vietnam with a view to opening up new market opportunities. The trip will be Sánchez's third to China in just over two years, after the one in March 2023 to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the one last September.

Sánchez continues with his intention to continue strengthening the commercial ties that he developed during his last visit at the beginning of September last year. At that meeting, Xi Jinping extended a formal invitation to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to visit his country this year, taking advantage of the fact that 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership that the two countries signed in 2005, reaching several trade and other agreements.

Government sources told Servimedia that Sánchez will make this official visit to boost trade relations with these countries and investment in Spain. This Asian tour will take place after Sánchez held a bilateral meeting on 19 November with the prime minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chinh, within the G-20, in which Spain participated as a guest country. Sánchez said then, in a message on social media, that both countries share "the desire to strengthen political, trade and investment relations".

At that time, Sánchez highlighted that Vietnam has become attractive for foreign investment and stated that "thanks to the Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, Spanish companies, leaders in sectors such as infrastructure and renewable energies, will be able to develop great business opportunities in Vietnam".

Trade war with the United States

Sánchez will travel to China in a difficult trade context due to the tariff war waged by Donald Trump. More recently, during his speech at the Davos Forum, he argued that Spain is committed to "more trade" and sees "opportunities all over the world", including China, India, Latin America and Africa.

On Thursday 20 March the European Commission announced that it will wait two until mid-April to activate the block of retaliatory measures designed to respond to the 25 per cent tariffs on European steel and aluminium imposed by the US on European imports since 12 March, despite the fact that it initially announced a first package as of 1 April.

