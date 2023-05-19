Sánchez and Biden shake on shared goals during White House meeting

Sections
The start of the official local and regional election campaigns coincided with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez's visit to the White House for a much-anticipated meeting with American president Joe Biden. The two leaders discussed migration issues and expressed their continued support for Ukraine. They also confirmed the agreement for the US to send two more destroyers at the US base in Rota, in addition to the current four that form part of the Nato shield.
