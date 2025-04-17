Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Salmonella detected in batch of burgers sold by supermarket chain across Spain
Health alert

According to the information available, the initial distribution of the product was to the regions of Andalucía, Asturias, Aragon, Valencia, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, Galicia and Madrid, although redistribution to other areas cannot be ruled out

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Thursday, 17 April 2025, 14:13

A health alert for salmonella has been issued for burgers sold in a major supermarket chain across Spain. The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has warned of the presence of salmonella in a batch of the chicken burger meat product of the Selección de Dia brand.

The product involved is:

Name: Burguer meat de pollo.

Brand name: Selección de Dia.

Appearance of the product: packaged in a plastic tray with 6 units of 90g.

Lot number: 250969.

Expiry date: 19/04/2025.

Unit weight: 540 grams.

Temperature: Refrigerated.

According to the information available, the initial distribution of the product was to the regions of Andalucía, Asturias, Aragon, Valencia, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, Galicia and Madrid, although redistribution to other areas cannot be ruled out.

This information has been passed on to the competent authorities of the Spanish regions through the coordinated system for the rapid exchange of information (SCIRI), so that the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels can be verified.

People who have these products at home are advised to refrain from consuming them. In the case of having consumed any of the products from the affected batches, and if suffering any symptoms compatible with salmonellosis (mainly diarrhoea and/or vomiting accompanied by fever and headache), it is recommended to go to a health centre.

surinenglish Salmonella detected in batch of burgers sold by supermarket chain across Spain