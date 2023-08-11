Sales volume of larger firms keeps rising as consumer spending stays strong in Spain

Sections
Highlight
E. MARTÍNEZ
MADRID.
Friday, 11 August 2023, 14:45
The Spanish economy continues to do well. The total sales volume of larger companies in the country - adjusted for seasonal variations - rose by 2.5% in June, the best figure since the start of 2023 (except for March, when it grew by 7.9% due to the transport workers' stoppage a year ago).
According to government data, in May, sales growth was only 1.1%, so the June figure confirms that households continued to spend despite inflation and the rise in interest rates.
Spending is being boosted by the good performance of the labour market, with a record number of Social Security affiliates of around 21 million people. Moreover, salaries have continued to rise for staff in these large companies, with average pay rises of about 4% being awarded so far this year.
