New car sales pick up slightly in August despite the pressures of inflation

EFE

Over 50,000 new vehicles were registered last month in Spain, a 9.1% increase

EDURNE MARTÍNEZ MADRID.

There were 51,907 new cars registered for the first time in Spain in August , an increase of 9.1% on the same month in 2021. However, overall sales since the start of 2022 are still down 9.4%.

Sales crept up in August because of an increase in sales to companies, including hire car firms (up 23%). Sales of cars to private individuals dropped in the month (down 4,3%).

"These monthly figures could give the wrong impression," said spokesperson for industry body Anfac, adding that compared to 2019, pre-Covid, sales are down 40% in the year so far. The drop in sales is being blamed on the short supply of microchips and worldwide inflation.

