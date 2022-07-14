Ryanair strikes in Spain: these are the flights cancelled or delayed this Thursday, 14 July The unions have detailed the routes cancelled and the airports hit by delayed arrivals and departures due to the cabin crew industrial action

Spain’s Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) trade union has detailed the cancelled and delayed flights this Thursday (14 July) due to another day of industrial action by Ryanair cabin crew at the airline’s ten bases throughout the country.

By 9am, some seven flights had been suspended on routes to or from Spain. In addition, 21 flights also had delays reported.

After the failure of the negotiations between the company and the trade unions, the cabin crew set new strike dates that resumed on Tuesday this week. Specifically, this current action at Ryanair, called by the USO and Sitcpla unions, will last for four days, from Tuesday 12 to Friday 15 July.

In total, the USO and Sictpla unions have announced twelve new strike days for Ryanair crew members in Spain throughout the month of July. They will be 24-hour stoppages. After this latest one ends tomorrow - on 15 July - they will continue from July 18 to 21 and from July 25 to 28 in the ten Spanish airports in which the airline operates.

With regard to easyJet, the dispute between the company and the workers could affect those who travel between Friday 15 and Sunday 17 July to or from the company’s Spanish bases in Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca and Malaga.

The cabin crew staff are demanding a change of attitude and that the negotiation of a collective agreement be resumed that includes decent working conditions and under Spanish legislation for its workers.

Therefore, the nightmare returns for thousands of passengers who fear that their long-awaited summer holidays could get off to a turbulent start.

These are the affected dates:

Ryanair: July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28, at the ten Spanish bases (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza).

easyJet: July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31, at the three Spanish bases (Malaga, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca).