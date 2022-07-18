Latest wave of Ryanair strikes in Spain: these are the dates affected Cabin crew unions at the Irish airline’s Spanish bases have called a new wave of industrial action that starts this week

Unions representing the 1,900 cabin crew at Ryanair bases in Spain have started another wave of strikes this week, from today (Monday 18 July).

Specifically, the latest industrial action at the Irish airline’s ten bases in Spain - called by USO and Sitcpla - will last four days, from Monday 18 to Thursday 21 July.

With regard to easyJet, the conflict between the company and the workers will take a break this week and strikes will resume from Friday, 29 July at the airline’s bases at Barcelona, ​​Palma and Malaga airport.

Therefore, the nightmare returns for thousands of passengers who fear that their long-awaited summer holidays will get off to a bumpy start. In total, the USO and Sictpla unions have scheduled eight new strike days for Ryanair crew members in Spain throughout the month of July. They will be stoppages of 24 hours. After this week they will continue from July 25 to 28 at the ten Spanish airports in which the airline operates.

The cabin crew staff are demanding a change of attitude and that the negotiation of a collective agreement be resumed that includes decent working conditions for its workers and under Spanish legislation.

These are the planned strike dates:

Ryanair: July 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28, at the ten Spanish bases (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Palma and Ibiza).

EasyJet: July 29, 30 and 31, at the airline’s three Spanish bases (Malaga, Barcelona and Palma).