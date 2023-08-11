Ryanair strike: 22 flights cancelled between Spain and Belgium

Europa Press Compartir Copiar enlace

Charleroi Airport near Brussels has said that a total of 88 Ryanair flights (including 22 to or from Spain) scheduled for 14 and 15 August have been cancelled due to a pilots' strike in Belgium. Malaga Airport is among the affected locations.

Passengers planning to travel between Barcelona and Brussels this long holiday weekend will be the worst hit in Spain, as six flights have been cancelled between the two airports for the dates in question. This is followed by connections to Palma de Mallorca, which has four cancellations.

Passengers due to fly with Ryanair between Charleroi and Malaga, Alicante, Asturias, Santander, and Castellón will also see cancellations.

Internationally, connections to Poland, Portugal, France and Italy are also subject to cancellations, so passengers have been asked to check before travelling to Charleroi Airport.