Ryanair signs 'historic' pay agreement with pilots in Spain

The Irish low-cost airline has agreed a salary increase with the Sepla union, which will come into effect from next year

E. Martínez Madrid. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Irish budget airline Ryanair has agreed on a salary increase for its pilots in Spain, starting in 2024. In the agreement, signed with the Sepla union for pilots, it has been confirmed that salaries will be frozen this year but rise between 2.8% and 3% from 2024 to 2027.

The agreement benefits around 900 pilots based in Spain and includes a training allowance for the next four years, as well as an agreed working pattern of five days on followed by four days off.

The deal was signed at the headquarters of Sepla in Madrid and was attended by the CEO of the airline company, Eddie Wilson, director of human resources, Darrel Hughes, and the COO Neal McMahon. On behalf of Sepla, the president, Óscar Sanguino, and the head delegate of the Ryanair branch, Fran Gómez, were present.

Speaking afterwards, Wilson stressed that «this agreement reinforces Ryanair's commitment to the economy in Spain and its pilots based in Spain, investing in growth opportunities for the sector for the coming years.» He added that it would mean «improved wages and conditions» for the pilots.

Sanguino hailed the signing as «a historic agreement» and has stressed that «this agreement will give pilots security, certainty and confidence in their present and future relations with Ryanair. We are not celebrating the end of the process, we are at the beginning of an understanding between the union and the airline.»