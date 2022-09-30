Ryanair calls on governments to take action to prevent flights being cancelled due to French air traffic control strikes The Irish airline is calling on the UK, Ireland, Italy and Spain to take action to prevent thousands of their citizens’ flights being cancelled due to strikes by air traffic controllers in France

The airlines's CEO says they are "fed up" with the repeated disruption. / ryanair

The Irish airline Ryanair is calling on the governments of UK, Ireland, Italy and Spain to take action to prevent thousands of their citizens’ flights being cancelled due to strikes by French air traffic controllers.

On Thursday the airline posted on its corporate website that these strikes, which went ahead despite "false French promises", had again caused mass disruption of air travel to/from these countries.

"Once again today the French Govt used minimum service legislation to protect French flights and French citizens while instead causing delays and cancellations for thousands of passengers travelling to UK, Ireland, Italy and Spain which simply overfly France. Since the EU Commission has repeatedly failed to protect Europe’s single market for air travel, Ryanair now calls on these individual Govts to protect their citizens and their flight schedules by demanding that overflights over France are no longer hijacked by tiny French ATC unions who close the skies over France for passengers travelling to these countries while protecting the flights of French citizens and French domestic flights," the post said.

It then went on to quote Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, as follows:

“We’re fed up with these repeated flight disruptions and cancellations caused by tiny French ATC unions, and the French Govt policy of using minimum services to protect French flights for French citizens while disrupting thousands of flights overflying France for thousands of EU citizens who are not travelling to/from France," he said.

"The EU Commission under Ursula von der Leyen continues to stand idly by while Europe’s single market for air travel is wrecked again and again by these tiny French ATC unions, and if the EU Commission won’t act to protect its citizens, then national Govt must intervene.”