Cabin crew unions announce 12 new strike dates in July at Ryanair bases in Spain The Irish airline has suffered 10 cancellations and 123 delays this Saturday, while easyJet has cancelled five flights and 52 have departed with delays

The USO and SICTPLA unions have announced twelve new strike days for Ryanair cabin crew members in Spain during the month of July.

Specifically, the stoppages will take place from July 12 to 15, July 18 to 21 and July 25 to 28 at the ten Spanish airports where Ryanair operates.

After six days of strikes, the unions are demanding a change of attitude from the airline and that it resumes the negotiation of a collective agreement that includes decent working conditions and under Spanish legislation for its workers, they have said in a statement.

The USO spokesperson Laura Arrasanz has asked the Spanish government and the Minister of Labour, Yolanda Díaz, to mediate in this situation due to the "impassiveness" of the airline. “We are not third party workers,” she has emphasised.

The USO has demanded that the government act against "a company that does not abide by court rulings, does not comply with the law and uses fear, coercion and threats against its employees."

Arrasanz has called all Ryanair workers in Spain to support the strikes and hopes that the company will listen to its workers and sit down at the negotiating table again.

Up until now, the Spanish strikes have forced the cancellation of more than 200 flights and have caused more than 1,000 delays throughout the country. Arrasanz has criticised the fact that the company prefers to leave thousands of passengers "stranded on the ground" rather than sitting down to negotiate with its workers under Spanish law.

Speaking to SUR recently, during a visit to Malaga, the Irish budget airline's CEO told the newspaper that the unions were blackmailing both the company and the travellers. Wilson claimed the two unions calling for industrial action are looking for a 165 per cent increase in wages and that a good deal had already been reached by the airline with the larger CC OO union.

Saturday’s strikes

Ryanair had suffered ten cancellations and 123 delays to its flights this Saturday (2 July) until 1pm, during the sixth day of the cabin crew strike. The cancellations affected the routes between Berlin and Ibiza, Malaga and Aberdeen, London and Ibiza, Marseille and Santiago de Compostela and Glasgow and Malaga, round trip.

On the other hand, easyJet has cancelled five flights and 52 had departed late by 1pm today. The cancellations have affected the routes between London and Malaga. Geneva and Malaga, round trip, and the route between Malaga and Bristol.

The general secretary of USO at easyJet Malaga, Miguel Galán, said that the strike call for 2 July is being supported by the vast majority of cabin crew at the airline’s bases in Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca and Malaga. He claimed that 50% of the operations at the Costa del Sol airport had been cancelled "despite the abusive minimum services imposed by the easyJet company."

The unions have scheduled further strikes at the easyJet bases in Spain for July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31.