Ryanair and easyJet strikes in Spain: these are the flights cancelled or delayed this Friday, 15 July The unions have detailed the routes cancelled and the airports hit by delayed arrivals and departures due to the cabin crew industrial action at the Spanish bases of the two airlines

Spain’s Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) trade union has detailed the cancelled and delayed flights this Friday (15 July) due to industrial action by Ryanair and easyJet cabin crew at the bases operated by the two airlines throughout the country.

As reported, until 9am, there have been 22 cancellations and 31 delays at Ryanair. While at easyJet, a total of four cancellations and 15 delays have been recorded up to the same time.

After the failure of the negotiations between the Ryanair and the trade unions, the cabin crew set new strike dates that resumed on Tuesday this week. Specifically, this current action at Ryanair, called by the USO and Sitcpla unions, has lasted for four days, from Tuesday 12 until 15 July. After this latest strike ends today (Friday) the next Ryanair strikes will continue from July 18 to 21 and from July 25 to 28 at the ten Spanish airports in which the airline operates.

With regard to easyJet, the dispute between the company and the workers could affect those who travel between Friday 15 and Sunday 17 July to or from the company’s three Spanish bases in Barcelona, ​​Palma and Malaga. Further industrial action has been called by easyJet cabin crew on 29, 30 and 31 July.

Cabin crew staff are demanding a change of attitude and that the negotiation of a collective agreement be resumed that includes decent working conditions and under Spanish legislation for its workers.

These are the affected dates:

Ryanair: July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28, at the ten Spanish bases (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Palma and Ibiza).

easyJet: July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31, at the three Spanish bases (Malaga, Barcelona and Palma).

Flights cancelled and delayed by the Ryanair strike this Friday, 15 July