Ryanair cabin crew unions in Spain call 24-hour strikes on six dates in June and July The industrial action will affect the ten airports from which the Irish airline operates in Spain: Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante, Seville, Palma, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostela and Ibiza

Thousands of people are likely to be affected by the strikes this summer. / sur

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain have announced strike action on six days this summer. The strikes, called by the USO and Sitcpla unions, are due to start next week, and are likely to affect the holiday plans of thousands of people, including those travelling to and from Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

In principle, the dates selected for the 24-hour protests are 24, 25, 26 and 30 June and 1 and 2 July and they will affect the ten airports from which Ryanair operates in Spain: Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante, Seville, Palma, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostela and Ibiza.

The workers want Ryanair to return to the negotiating table over their working conditions, says Lidia Arasanz, the general secretary of the USO union at Ryanair, because it is the only international airline in Spain without a collective agreement.

Treated as “third-rate workers” claim

Arasanz says Ryanair flight crew are treated as “third-rate workers” because their rights are still not being respected. She says the airline has obliged them to make this move because it left the negotiating table in May after ten European unions threatened strike action this summer due to its failure to comply with its obligations towards its workers.

According to USO and Sitcpla, Ryanair cabin crew are not being permitted the 22 days’ holiday and 14 public holidays off a year to which they should be entitled in Spain, and the company is making it difficult for them to reduce their hours to care for family members or other circumstances, nor do they receive their payslips in a legal format or in Spanish.

The unions have also claimed that the company does not respect the regulations on risk prevention in the workplace.