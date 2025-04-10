Anti-spam phone call list denies being hacked after alleged user data was published on dark web

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo Madrid Thursday, 10 April 2025, 19:43 Compartir

An account of known hackers claims to have breached the security systems of the Robinson List, the private platform where people can sign up to avoid receiving spam telephone calls or messages. ADigital, the owner of the list, has, however, strongly denied that "any unauthorised access or hacking of the Robinson List has taken place".

However, the alleged pirates are now selling their so-called personal data on a marketplace where some aggressive customer targeting companies are illegally buying files of potential victims for their annoying campaigns.

The alert about the alleged unconfirmed leak was issued on Tuesday 8 April by Dark Web Informer, a network which reports on security breaches of companies when their data is exposed or offered for sale on the 'dark web', which is widely used in the criminal world.

Dark Web Informer, in a section dedicated to Spain, has warned of the "alleged leak" of the data (postal address, gender, full name, ID number and email address) of 614,197 rows of users whose names appear on the Robinson List.

A screenshot of the allegedly stolen data is displayed as a sample on the malicious hacking and cybercrime forum BreachForum.

But the Spanish Association of the Digital Economy (ADigital) claims that the whole thing has been made up by the hackers themselves and that the files belong to "a database that corresponds to a third company and is at least seven years old". "We can conclude with total certainty that no hacking has taken place," said the association that manages the list, which includes some five million people.

No violation

"The Robinson List has not been violated," ADigital said in a statement, insisting that since the entry into force of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), its famous list "operates under a highly secure system, which employs pseudonymisation techniques and through which no company has access to the data of citizens registered on the exclusion list", not even themselves.

"Although it is not a security breach in our system, we communicated the facts to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) and INCIBE, putting ourselves at their disposal to collaborate in the investigation," said the owner of the list.

However, on Thursday 10 April, FACUA-Consumers in Action filed a complaint with the AEPD against Adigital for what they call a "massive leak of personal data of thousands of users registered on the so-called Robinson List".