Shouts of support and applause for Antonio at a rally. Juanjo Santamaría
Restraining order for four assailants of classmate with cerebral palsy in Santander school
Education

Restraining order for four assailants of classmate with cerebral palsy in Santander school

The judge has accepted the prosecution's request, which aims to protect the victim from future assault

Abel Verano

Santander

Friday, 4 April 2025, 16:58

The court of Santander has accepted the prosecution's request to issue a restraining order for the protection of Antonio - the Torres Quevedo secondary school student with cerebral palsy who was assaulted by four of his classmates. In addition, the four assailants have voluntarily decided to leave the school.

The case caused an ardent response from different anti-bullying and educational services, after Antonio's mother reported videos of her son's classmates hitting him on the head and bullying him, while he couldn't defend himself due to his condition and his dependance on a wheelchair. Since she pressed charges, the proceedings have been followed by many people who have criticised the maximum suspension from school of only five days issued for the four students.

The judge has respected the prosecution's and the parents' demand for a restraining order. The assailants will not be able to approach Antonio from now on, while the judicial investigation continues.

The four students are being investigated for offences of injury or mistreatment, characterised by acts of violence involving discrimination and humiliating or degrading treatment of another person, without causing visible or significant bodily harm.

