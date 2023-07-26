Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of an Avlo train at Malaga railway station. Migue Fernández
Renfe&#039;s low-cost high-speed Avlo trains to allow pets up to 10 kilos to travel for 10 euros
Renfe's low-cost high-speed Avlo trains to allow pets up to 10 kilos to travel for 10 euros

Small dogs, cats, ferrets, non-poultry birds, guinea pigs, hamsters and rabbits must travel in a cage or carrier with a maximum size of 60x35x35 centimetres, at the passenger's feet or on their lap - without occupying a seat

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 14:27

Spain's state railway operator Renfe will allow pets weighing up to 10 kilos on its Avlo low-cost high-speed trains from Wednesday 16 July, although this is an additional supplement to the passenger's ticket which will cost 10 euros.

One pet per passenger will be allowed, weighing no more than 10 kilos and provided they are one the following pets: dogs, cats, ferrets, non-poultry, guinea pigs, hamsters and rabbits, according to Renfe.

The animals must travel in a cage or carrier with a maximum size of 60x35x35 centimetres, at the feet or on the lap of the passenger, without occupying a seat. In addition, the carrier must be fitted with a device that allows waste to be contained and removed.

Pets must always be under the control of the person carrying them throughout the journey, who must ensure that the animal complies with the necessary health, hygiene and safety conditions.

The passenger will also have to have the mandatory documentation in accordance with current legislation, which must include civil liability insurance for injury to third parties, including coverage for the person responsible for the animal.

Dogs weighing up to 40 kilos are able to be carried on a number of AVE trains on the Madrid-Barcelona (with a stop in Zaragoza), Madrid-Malaga, Madrid-Alicante and Madrid-Valencia routes.

On these services, one 'large' dog per passenger is allowed, with a maximum of two dogs per train, in a single carriage and always occupying a fixed space of two designated seats, something that does not limit the number of pets under 10 kilos travelling in a carrier on the train.

Renfe has had the support and advice of Nestlé Purina during the development of the 'Big Pet Project', thanks to the agreement signed between the two entities. In order for dogs and their owners to be able to travel on board trains, a travel guide with good practices is available.

