Renfe offers free ticket changes due to the increase in Covid infections Until 15 January, passengers who have to self-isolate will be able to exchange their travel date free of charge

The company refunded a total of 97.5 million euros to passengers during the state of alarm. / EFE

Spain’s national rail operator, Renfe, will allow the free-of-charge exchange of train tickets in view of the current health situation and the increase in Covid infections forcing people to self-isolate.

Passengers who have a ticket to travel between 29 December until 15 January, 2022 on the company’s high-speed AVE, Larga Distancia, Avant and Media Distancia train services and who cannot make their trip for health reasons, may change their travel date, without any charge, Renfe has said in a statement.

In addition, Renfe has temporarily extended the expiration of the multi-trip Avant, Abono Tarjeta Plus and Tarjeta Plus 10 tickets until 30 June, 2022.

It is not the first time that Renfe has offered the cancellation or exchange of train tickets for free during the Covid-19 crisis. During the entire time that the mobility restrictions were in place, the company refunded a total of 97.5 million euros to passengers and cancelled some 2,566,932 tickets during the state of alarm.