Renfe launches 'superprecios' campaign to travel by high-speed train in Spain this summer with prices from just 9 euros

SUR Malaga Monday, 26 May 2025, 12:42 Compartir

The countdown to the holidays and summer getaways in Spain is on. It is precisely in this context that state operator Renfe is launching a 'superprecios' campaign for travelling by train this summer, with fares ranging from 9 euros on some Avlo low cost high-speed routes, and from 15 euros on the regular AVE high-speed trains. The bargain-priced fare offer is valid for journeys on AVE, AVE International, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity trains from 16 June to 14 September, according to the state railway company.

Renfe said the tickets will appear with the label 'Superprecios', "which allows customers to obtain an economical and comfortable alternative for their summer travel", said Renfe. "Likewise, for only 3 euros more, customers will be able to change from the Basic fare to an Elige ticket, which includes changes and cancellations and is more flexible, or also in Comfort class for only 6 euros on our trains to France", the company said in a press statement. Renfe also offers international journeys: to France, for example, for less than 40 euros, with the basic ticket (for six euros and 6 euros more you can opt for the Comfort ticket). Tickets can be obtained though all the regular sales channels including the website.

Renfe, according to the press statement, said it offers the discounts on its tickets "to encourage train travel to a multitude of destinations in the shortest possible time, with a wide variety of timetables and in the most comfortable way, thus reaffirming its commitment to sustainable mobility".

Among the offers are Malaga-Valencia for 9 euros or Madrid-Malaga for 15 euros. The latter price will also be the same for trains between the Spanish capital and Alicante or Castellón. For San Sebastian, they can be found for 19 euros.