Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Salvador Salas
Renfe launches &#039;superprecios&#039; campaign to travel by high-speed train in Spain this summer with prices from just 9 euros
Rail travel

Renfe launches 'superprecios' campaign to travel by high-speed train in Spain this summer with prices from just 9 euros

The offer is valid for journeys on AVE, AVE International, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity trains from 16 June to14 September, according to the state railway company

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 26 May 2025, 12:42

The countdown to the holidays and summer getaways in Spain is on. It is precisely in this context that state operator Renfe is launching a 'superprecios' campaign for travelling by train this summer, with fares ranging from 9 euros on some Avlo low cost high-speed routes, and from 15 euros on the regular AVE high-speed trains. The bargain-priced fare offer is valid for journeys on AVE, AVE International, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity trains from 16 June to 14 September, according to the state railway company.

Renfe said the tickets will appear with the label 'Superprecios', "which allows customers to obtain an economical and comfortable alternative for their summer travel", said Renfe. "Likewise, for only 3 euros more, customers will be able to change from the Basic fare to an Elige ticket, which includes changes and cancellations and is more flexible, or also in Comfort class for only 6 euros on our trains to France", the company said in a press statement. Renfe also offers international journeys: to France, for example, for less than 40 euros, with the basic ticket (for six euros and 6 euros more you can opt for the Comfort ticket). Tickets can be obtained though all the regular sales channels including the website.

Renfe, according to the press statement, said it offers the discounts on its tickets "to encourage train travel to a multitude of destinations in the shortest possible time, with a wide variety of timetables and in the most comfortable way, thus reaffirming its commitment to sustainable mobility".

Among the offers are Malaga-Valencia for 9 euros or Madrid-Malaga for 15 euros. The latter price will also be the same for trains between the Spanish capital and Alicante or Castellón. For San Sebastian, they can be found for 19 euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 22-year-old in custody following mugging of elderly foreign tourist on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Homeless crisis at Madrid Barajas forces airport operator to act
  3. 3 Surveillance drones and dog lifeguard service for Costa del Sol beach this summer
  4. 4 Malaga set to host Ladies European Tour season finale for second consecutive year
  5. 5 Sudden death on board ship being investigated
  6. 6 Great escape as last-gasp drama elsewhere saves Marbella FC from relegation
  7. 7 Medals at Malaga championship for international Costa del Sol dance school
  8. 8 No second chance
  9. 9 Boho gala in aid of homeless and vulnerable children
  10. 10 Recreating the romantic ambience and historical events of 19th-century Ronda

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Renfe launches 'superprecios' campaign to travel by high-speed train in Spain this summer with prices from just 9 euros