Renfe aims to recruit another 470 train drivers in Spain

EP Madrid Monday, 17 February 2025, 21:23 Compartir

Spain's state train company Renfe has announced a new public employment offer (OPE), opening 470 positions for entry-level train drivers for nationwide services, both passenger and freight.

The period to submit applications will be open until Thursday 27 February.

The jobs will be based on the working conditions and remuneration established in the Renfe group's collective agreement and applicants must meet the specific requirements detailed in the call for applications, which can be found on the Renfe website.

After the incorporation of these 470 new workers to the company's locomotive unit, Renfe estimates that it will have integrated around 2,500 new train drivers in the last four years to replace those who have left the company due to retirement or dismissal.

Additionally, Renfe announced another OPE in its engineering and maintenance division this week. It is expected that this offer will incorporate 210 workers as maintenance and manufacturing operators.

This offer is part of the company's 2025 OPE, which is set to cover the tasks of six specialities in workshops of the public railway operator.

Specifically, there will be 102 positions for fitter assemblers, 66 for electrical-electronics, 7 for machine tools, 7 for painting, 13 for boiler-making-sheet-welding and 15 for supplies.

Once this academic year's course is completed, a further 20 specific places will be offered in the speciality of railway equipment maintenance, which is taught as part of the dual vocational training modality.

Last year, Renfe held two major public job offers, one of 650 vacancies for commercial operators and workshop staff, and another of 600 vacancies for train drivers.

In total, Renfe hired around 1,350 workers, also adding the 71 positions advertised for professional military personnel. With this and the new offers, it will have added more than 8,000 workers since 2018.