Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A Renfe train. RC
Renfe aims to recruit another 470 train drivers in Spain
Employment

Renfe aims to recruit another 470 train drivers in Spain

The state rail operator is also seeking 210 workers as entry-level operators in its engineering and maintenance division

EP

Madrid

Monday, 17 February 2025, 21:23

Spain's state train company Renfe has announced a new public employment offer (OPE), opening 470 positions for entry-level train drivers for nationwide services, both passenger and freight.

The period to submit applications will be open until Thursday 27 February.

The jobs will be based on the working conditions and remuneration established in the Renfe group's collective agreement and applicants must meet the specific requirements detailed in the call for applications, which can be found on the Renfe website.

After the incorporation of these 470 new workers to the company's locomotive unit, Renfe estimates that it will have integrated around 2,500 new train drivers in the last four years to replace those who have left the company due to retirement or dismissal.

Additionally, Renfe announced another OPE in its engineering and maintenance division this week. It is expected that this offer will incorporate 210 workers as maintenance and manufacturing operators.

This offer is part of the company's 2025 OPE, which is set to cover the tasks of six specialities in workshops of the public railway operator.

Specifically, there will be 102 positions for fitter assemblers, 66 for electrical-electronics, 7 for machine tools, 7 for painting, 13 for boiler-making-sheet-welding and 15 for supplies.

Once this academic year's course is completed, a further 20 specific places will be offered in the speciality of railway equipment maintenance, which is taught as part of the dual vocational training modality.

Last year, Renfe held two major public job offers, one of 650 vacancies for commercial operators and workshop staff, and another of 600 vacancies for train drivers.

In total, Renfe hired around 1,350 workers, also adding the 71 positions advertised for professional military personnel. With this and the new offers, it will have added more than 8,000 workers since 2018.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British motorcycle couple arrested in Iran had set off from their home in Andalucía
  2. 2 These are the Costa del Sol locations where The Snow Girl 2 was filmed
  3. 3 Watch again: SUR in English heads to Estepona for a buying a home in Spain forum
  4. 4 Watch as the SUR in English real estate and property investment forum rolls into Estepona
  5. 5 How much does a mayor in Malaga province earn? From 90,000 euros down to nothing
  6. 6 British man falls from Estepona balcony after kidnapping ordeal
  7. 7 Roko Baturina secures last-gasp victory for Malaga CF's travelling army
  8. 8 Malaga's Unicaja basketball team dominate Real Madrid to claim third Copa del Rey title
  9. 9 Homeless man jailed for stealing over £90,000 of jewellery from Gibraltar shop
  10. 10 Malaga province gets set for unadulterated carnival fun

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Renfe aims to recruit another 470 train drivers in Spain