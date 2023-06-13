Recent rains cause Spanish reservoir levels to rise for the first time since March In mainland Spain as a whole, it is the reservoirs in the Andalucía region that fare the worst due to the lack of rainfall and the prolonged drought affecting the south of the country. They are at just 27% of their capacity

The rain in Spain over the past four weeks has made a much-needed impact on the levels of the reservoirs on the mainland.

For the first time since 27 March, the country’s water reserves have risen, albeit slightly, but it puts to an end almost 80 days of continuous declines.

On Tuesday, 13 June, the Spanish reservoirs stored 26,648 cubic hectometres, only 60 cubic hectometres than a week ago, which puts them at 47.5% of their capacity, one tenth more than seven days ago.

They are still slightly below their levels from a year ago, when water reserves were at 48.2%, but far from the 67% average of the past ten years, according to the data on the embalses.net portal, which includes data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Miteco).

But the added 60 cubic hectometres of water now in the Spanish reservoirs is still not enough to relieve the country of its current drought crisis. And the levels are expected to drop again in just one or two weeks. Although heavy rain is expected today and tomorrow in the northern half and in areas of the eastern third of the peninsula, the precipitation will gradually diminish with the arrival of the astronomical summer on 21 June.

The areas that increased their water reserves

In the south of Spain it is once again the reservoirs in Murcia region of Murcia that are performing best, with an increase of 1.3 points compared to last week, while in the north it is those of the Asturias (almost two points more), Navarre (1.3 points) and Aragon and Catalonia (one point more) that have increased their reserves the most since last Tuesday.

In mainland Spain as a whole, it is the reservoirs in the Andalucía region that fare the worst due to the lack of rainfall and the prolonged drought affecting the south of the country. They are at 27% of their capacity, followed by those of Castilla-La Mancha (37%), Murcia (38%), Catalonia (42%), Cantabria (44%), Aragon (46%) and Extremadura (49%).

The rest of the regions have reservoirs with above 50% of their capacity, with the Asturias (91%), Basque Country (74%) and Galicia (73%) leading the way. La Rioja (68%), Castilla y León (65%), the Madrid region (63%), Navarre (61%) and Valencia region (54%) sit in the middle of the national water ranking table.