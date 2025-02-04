Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Stock image of a typical cheese board. SUR
Cheese board sold in Carrefour stores in Spain is recalled
Food safety

The manufacturer has detected a microbiological non-compliance in certain batches: these are the lot numbers concerned...

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 12:00

Several batches of a Jean Perrin-branded cheese board have been recalled in Spain. The French supermarket chain Carrefour has informed the public that they have withdrawn from sale several batches of this product as a precautionary measure after the manufacturer detected a microbiological non- ... compliance.

