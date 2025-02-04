Cheese board sold in Carrefour stores in Spain is recalled

Several batches of a Jean Perrin-branded cheese board have been recalled in Spain. The French supermarket chain Carrefour has informed the public that they have withdrawn from sale several batches of this product as a precautionary measure after the manufacturer detected a microbiological non- ... compliance.

These are the batch numbers of the affected cheese board product (Morbier/ Comté12M/ Verniertruf) from the Jean Perrin label, which is sold in packs of 300 grams: 318, 320, 324, 331, 332, 333, 337 and 353. The EAN code is 3324440162003.

Zoom The affected cheese board. SUR

Facua, Spain's leading independent consumer watchdog, has echoed this information and clarified that "the warning refers exclusively to the named product and batches described, so the rest of the cheeses in the range are not affected by the alert."

The supermarket chain has asked consumers who have any of the affected cheese board selection to refrain from consuming them and to return them to their nearest shop.

Carrefour makes it clear that consumers can contact in-store customer services to resolve any queries or call Carrefour customer services on 914 90 89 00.