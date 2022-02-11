Rain in Spain forecast for the weekend, and a cloudy start to next week Sunday will be the wettest day with a weather front moving across the country from north to south

Starting with Cantabria, the upper Ebro and the Pyrenees on Friday 11 February, overcast skies and weak rainfall will push south over the weekend, according to the Spain's State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Cloudy skies and weak scattered showers will hang over the northern interior and along the Catalan coast on Saturday, while on Sunday more rain is expected in Galicia and clouds across south-eastern parts of the country and the Balearic Islands.

In the north, temperatures will drop from nine degrees to six on Friday but will rise again on Saturday. In western parts of Spain, temperatures are expected to dip on Saturday and Sunday.

Winds will light but it could become blustery along the Galician and Cantabrian coasts on Sunday 13 February.

Cloudy skies continue to prevail on Monday in the north and east, rain is likely in higher areas. The Balearic Islands could experience rain showers and snow is likely in the Cantabrian mountains above 1,000 metres. Rainfall will continue on Tuesday in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, the Balearic Islands and the Pyrenees and snowfall will appear above 800 to 1,000 metres along with a drop in temperatures and a slight frost in the interior of Spain. North-westerly winds will increase, becoming strong in the Ampurdán area, lower Ebro and along the Galician and Cantabrian coasts.

As of Wednesday, Aemet predicts an improvement across Spain and the Balearic Islands with a rise in temperatures and frosts will be restricted to the Pyrenees and other mountain areas. Winds will be light to variable.