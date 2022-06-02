British Platinum Jubilee spirit in a corner of Madrid Representatives from the British community in Spain attended a garden party hosted by the ambassador this Thursday evening, 2 June

The gardens of the official residence of the British Ambassador to Spain were decked in red, white and blue on Thursday afternoon to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Elizabeth II’s seventy years on the throne were more than enough reason for Hugh Elliott and his wife Toni to play host to more than 250 representatives of the British community from all over Spain at a colourful garden party.

Guests included representatives of a number of charities, organisations and institutions based on the Costa del Sol and around Spain. They included different Spanish branches of the Royal British Legion as well as Adintre, Age Concern, Support in Spain and Cudeca, as well as the English Cemetery in Malaga, Costa Women, the British Chamber of Commerce and English-language media, among others.

“My boss”

Before toasting the Queen, who he described affectionately as “my boss”, the ambassador called her the “world’s greatest diplomat”. Guests raised their glasses to the King of Spain and Her Majesty the Queen after the national anthems of both Britain and Spain were played.

The event also included the inauguration - by the ambassador’s wife Toni and Juan Duarte, director-general of consular affairs at the Spanish Foreign Ministry - of a new tree planted at the Madrid residence as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy UK-wide environment campaign.

As well as traditional garden party refreshments, the evening included live entertainment from Stevie Spit.