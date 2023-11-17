Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
A quarter of homes don&#039;t earn enough to make ends meet, Bank of Spain says
Finance

A quarter of homes don't earn enough to make ends meet, Bank of Spain says

According to new data, 25 per cent of the population live in households whose expenses exceed their income

Clara Alba

Madrid

Friday, 17 November 2023, 12:57

Compartir

The current inflationary cycle and the slow updating of salaries to price rises has hit the pockets of Spanish families hard. According to new data from the Bank of Spain, 25 per cent of the population live in households whose expenses exceed their income, forcing those families to draw on savings (if they have any) and loans, or to turn to friends and acquaintances to cope.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch the strange sight as thousands of fish seek refuge near Costa del Sol landmark
  2. 2 MPs vote in Pedro Sánchez as Spain's PM again
  3. 3 Adventurous 4.5-million-euro transformation project for Benalmádena marina unveiled
  4. 4 Ten arrests as far-right riots again after re-election of PSOE's Pedro Sánchez as Spain's PM
  5. 5 Blues night brings together two of the coast's most celebrated acts
  6. 6 Marbella's municipal budget set to increase by 10 per cent in 2024
  7. 7 Pedro Sánchez pledges his office as PM before Spain's King Felipe VI
  8. 8 A quarter of homes don't earn enough to make ends meet, Bank of Spain says
  9. 9 The Costa del Sol has Spain's fastest-growing airport
  10. 10 Andalucía hosts Latin Grammy Awards, the first time they've been held outside the United States

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad