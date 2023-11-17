A quarter of homes don't earn enough to make ends meet, Bank of Spain says

Sections
Clara Alba
Madrid
Friday, 17 November 2023, 12:57
The current inflationary cycle and the slow updating of salaries to price rises has hit the pockets of Spanish families hard. According to new data from the Bank of Spain, 25 per cent of the population live in households whose expenses exceed their income, forcing those families to draw on savings (if they have any) and loans, or to turn to friends and acquaintances to cope.
