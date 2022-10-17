Which dates are national public holidays in Spain in 2023? The official list has just been published and it shows that there will be nine holidays for the whole country, one more than this year. In addition to the national holidays, there are always two regional and two local holidays a year

Red letter days in 2023 can now be marked off on the calendar. / sur

The Spanish government has announced the dates of national public holidays in 2023 and there will be nine altogether, which is one more than this year.

The public holidays which will apply to the whole of Spain next year will be 6 January (Epiphany), 7 April (Good Friday), 1 May (Labour Day), 15 August (Assumption of the Virgin), 12 October (National Day), 1 November (All Saints), 6 December (Spanish Constitution), 8 December (Immaculate Conception) and 25 December (Christmas Day).

In addition, the regional governments have the right to modify some of the public holidays: for example Thursday 6 April (Easter Thursday) will also be a public holiday in Spain except in the Valencia and Catalonia regions, where it will be a normal working day.

The regions can also make the Monday a day off if the actual public holiday falls on a Sunday, such as San José (19 March), and are entitled to celebrate some holidays of their own.

So in 2023 Monday 2 January will be a holiday in Andalucía, Aragón, Asturias, Castilla y León and Murcia; Tuesday 25 July (St James the Apostle) will only be taken as a holiday in Castilla y León, Galicia, Navarra and the Basque Country, and the day after San José will only mean a day off in Madrid.

In addition to the national holidays, there are always two regional and two local holidays a year, raising the possibility of 16 days off in some areas.

A good year for long weekends

2023 looks like a promising year for those who enjoy a long weekend break.

In the year to come, 6 January falls on a Friday and so do Good Friday (7 April) and 6 December. May 1st and Christmas Day will both be on a Monday, and as 6 December will be a Wednesday and 8 December a Friday many people will ‘make a bridge’ and take the Thursday off so they can enjoy a five-day break.

Likewise, in the regions which have opted to celebrate Easter Thursday (6 April) as a holiday, there will also be four consecutive days off. And workers whose employers are amenable to the idea could also have a couple of long weekends by taking the day before the 15 August holiday off, and the day after National Day, 12 October, as it falls on a Thursday.