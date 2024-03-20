Renfe looking to hire 600 new train drivers

Ester Requena Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 18:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

Renfe is looking to hire 600 new train drivers, according to the national rail operator's latest round of job offers.

Of the total number of posts, 595 are to drive national rail services, while the remaining five are to drive cross-border trains between Spain and France.

The jobs will be based on the working conditions and remuneration stipulated in the Renfe group collective agreement. Applicants must meet the specific requirements detailed in the offer for applications, which can be found on the Renfe website (www.renfe.com).

Similarly, in February Renfe advertised 71 positions for permanent state-wide employment aimed at professional military troops in their last ten years of service and/or special availability reservists. By the deadline of 6 March, 620 applications had been received. The selection tests are scheduled to take place on 13 April in Madrid.

These are 14 entry-level maintenance and manufacturing operator posts, electrical-electronic speciality; 24 entry-level maintenance and manufacturing operator posts, fitter-assembler speciality; and 33 entry-level commercial operator posts.