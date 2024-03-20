Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Renfe looking to hire 600 new train drivers
Employment

Renfe looking to hire 600 new train drivers

Of the total number of job offers, 595 are to drive national rail services and five are to drive cross-border trains between Spain and France

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 18:07

Compartir

Renfe is looking to hire 600 new train drivers, according to the national rail operator's latest round of job offers.

Of the total number of posts, 595 are to drive national rail services, while the remaining five are to drive cross-border trains between Spain and France.

The jobs will be based on the working conditions and remuneration stipulated in the Renfe group collective agreement. Applicants must meet the specific requirements detailed in the offer for applications, which can be found on the Renfe website (www.renfe.com).

Similarly, in February Renfe advertised 71 positions for permanent state-wide employment aimed at professional military troops in their last ten years of service and/or special availability reservists. By the deadline of 6 March, 620 applications had been received. The selection tests are scheduled to take place on 13 April in Madrid.

These are 14 entry-level maintenance and manufacturing operator posts, electrical-electronic speciality; 24 entry-level maintenance and manufacturing operator posts, fitter-assembler speciality; and 33 entry-level commercial operator posts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wild boar filmed happily wandering through streets past shops and restaurants in Malaga city
  2. 2 Malaga megayacht marina puts up the 'full' sign
  3. 3 Can community swimming pools be filled with water from tanker lorries in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol?
  4. 4 Junta injects cash to squeeze last possible drop of usable water out of main reservoir that serves the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Malaga prisoner to be pardoned and released from jail early during Holy Week tradition
  6. 6 Popular Axarquía town in the running for prestigious national tourism award, and this is how you can vote for it
  7. 7 Spain must navigate 'group of death' to reach Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga
  8. 8 These are the two tourist hotspots in Malaga province that top the list of the happiest places in Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad