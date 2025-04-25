Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Employment

More than 6,000 jobs up for grabs in Spain's two main police forces

There are 3,118 vacancies on offer for the Guardia Civil and 2,914 for the National Police

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Friday, 25 April 2025, 15:14

A total of 3,118 positions for the Guardia Civil and 2,914 for the National Police in Spain have been announced as part of the public employment offer for 2025, according to two royal decrees published in the official state gazette (BOE) this April.

Of the total of 3,118 places available for direct entry into the Guardia Civil, 1,248 are reserved for professional military personnel who have at least five years of effective service as such and 240 places are reserved for students of the Colegio de Guardias Jóvenes. The places reserved for military personnel and students which are not filled for some reason will be added to the quota of free places.

With regard to the public employment offer for the National Police, 150 vacancies are available in the executive scale (second category) and 2,764 vacancies in the basic scale (second category).

Of the total of these 2,764 places in the basic scale, 553 are reserved for military personnel of the rank and file who have at least five years of service as such.Any reserved positions for professional military personnel that are not filled will be added to those authorised by open competition in the previous article in the basic scale of the National Police.

Spain's Ministry of the Interior has included a section on its website dedicated to selection processes for anybody who is interested in consulting the different calls for applications and the relevant procedures.

