Protest over Catalan independence referendum amnesty talks

The Partido Popular (PP) said 65,000 people joined its protest in Madrid last Sunday against the possibility of acting PM Pedro Sánchez agreeing to an amnesty for those involved in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum.

Current PP party leaders and past conservative PMs José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy led the crowd.