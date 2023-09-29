Protest over Catalan independence referendum amnesty talks

Politics
Sections
Highlight
SUR
Malaa
Friday, 29 September 2023, 13:21
Compartir
The Partido Popular (PP) said 65,000 people joined its protest in Madrid last Sunday against the possibility of acting PM Pedro Sánchez agreeing to an amnesty for those involved in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum.
Current PP party leaders and past conservative PMs José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy led the crowd.
Publicidad
La Voz de Cádiz
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.