Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Protest over Catalan independence referendum amnesty talks
Politics

Protest over Catalan independence referendum amnesty talks

The PP said 65,000 people joined its protest in Madrid last Sunday against the possibility of acting PM Pedro Sánchez agreeing to an amnesty for those involved in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum

SUR

Malaa

Friday, 29 September 2023, 13:21

Compartir

The Partido Popular (PP) said 65,000 people joined its protest in Madrid last Sunday against the possibility of acting PM Pedro Sánchez agreeing to an amnesty for those involved in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum.

Current PP party leaders and past conservative PMs José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy led the crowd.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad