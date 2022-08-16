Primark recalls children's product after traces of lead detected

The Irish retail giant Primark has issued a warning on its website that it is recalling a product from its line of children’s goods. The item in question is a food plate with a silhouette of Winnie the Pooh which has been on sale in Primark stores in Spain and elsewhere.
“It has come to our attention that the Primark® children’s dining product “Winnie the Pooh Plate”, which is pictured above, does not meet the Primark® usual high standards for safety. The product has been found to release trace amounts of Lead and Formaldehyde at levels higher than EU regulation permitted levels, and this may present a risk if ingested,” the message said.
Any consumers who have this product should return it to the nearest branch of Primark for a full refund. The company has said they do not need to provide proof of purchase or a receipt.