Primark recalls children's product after traces of lead detected The Winnie the Pooh children's plate has been on sale in Primark stores in Spain and other countries

The Irish retail giant Primark has issued a warning on its website that it is recalling a product from its line of children’s goods. The item in question is a food plate with a silhouette of Winnie the Pooh which has been on sale in Primark stores in Spain and elsewhere.

“It has come to our attention that the Primark® children’s dining product “Winnie the Pooh Plate”, which is pictured above, does not meet the Primark® usual high standards for safety. The product has been found to release trace amounts of Lead and Formaldehyde at levels higher than EU regulation permitted levels, and this may present a risk if ingested,” the message said.

Any consumers who have this product should return it to the nearest branch of Primark for a full refund. The company has said they do not need to provide proof of purchase or a receipt.