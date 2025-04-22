Price, status and speed of electric vehicle chargers in Spain is mapped for first time

Rocío Mendoza Madrid Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 16:57 Compartir

The Spanish government has just launched the first official map of public recharging points that provides practical information about them in real time - REVE. This initiative seeks to combat the uncertainty of drivers who are hesitant to buy an electric vehicle due to lack of confidence in the public charging infrastructure. With this step, the government responds to their demands and needs.

REVE now has its own website and is on its way to also get a mobile app.

REVE (which stands for Red de Puntos de Recarga de Vehículos Eléctricos) was created by Red Eléctrica Española, which had a specific mandate from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (Miteco) to develop a dynamic tool.

The information provided goes beyond the location of charging points, as this is already something that most drivers know. The new tool will provide information about the price of electricity at each point, whether the connector is free or occupied and, above all, what its power is and, therefore, how long it will take to charge the vehicle.

The decree law promoting this major change for the mobility ecosystem only obliged operators to provide information on charging points with more than 43 kilowatts of power, that is, those where the charging time is between 20 and 40 minutes.

The map is intended to reassure drivers during their journeys. Considering the frequency of travel during the Holy Week, priority has been given to the more powerful stations for now.

The map is available on the mapareve.es website and the mobile application will be released soon

"They are the most relevant for occasional recharging during intercity trips," said the Minister for Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, during the presentation of the REVE map a few days ago. However, she encouraged all operators to include information on the rest of the infrastructure.

With this reduction in data collection, there are currently 25,600 points, grouped into 8,650 sites within 50 kilometres of any location on the Spanish mainland.

Energy companies in business

The data currently available represent 80% of the market, encompassed by just 10 operators. These include energy giants Endesa, Repsol, Iberdrola and BP, along with other recognisable brands such as Tesla and Wenea.

The objective is to integrate all the new public recharging points that are installed in Spain every day.

According to data from Aedive, the sector's business association, 3,302 new points were installed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The average remains at a rate of 1,100 units per month. "This is the highest year-on-year figure in the entire historical series," said Aagesen. "There is more than enough network and it is growing every day."

According to the data published by Aedive (business association for the development and promotion of electric mobility) in relation to the first quarter of 2025, the trend continues along the same lines, with 3,121 new points installed. Some 18.5% are between 50 and 250 kW, and 20.2% are ultra-fast, above 250 kW.

In order to continue completing the map, "until practically the entire existing network is covered", the ministry claims to have contacted 189 authorised operators to provide the missing information and complete the tool.

The data associated with each point includes the exact location, opening hours, whether it is occupied or not, the operator, the type of connector, the payment method (not all points are adapted to card payment, although the law already requires it), the power, the electricity tariff served, as well as other services offered by the charging station.

Other actions

The launch of this tool is in addition to other Miteco (Ministry of Ecological Transition) initiatives to promote electric mobility, such as increased road signage and the installation of more fast and ultra-fast chargers. A first phase has already been planned for this summer concerning roadside installations on the Trans-European Network with at least one 150 kW charging point. These will have to be equipped with a traffic warning sign. In a second phase, these will be extended to the entire global network.

Aagesen also announced that Spain's regions have been asked to provide data on the electric charging services offered by the service stations with the highest sales nationwide. The climate change and energy transition act of 2021 obliged the latter to install fast or ultra-fast charging points. Now, Miteco aims to monitor compliance with this obligation.