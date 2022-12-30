Price of stamps to go up in New Year, but international postage to remain the same The Spanish postal service Correos says that posting a card or letter within Spain is still cheaper than in most EU countries where the average is 1.25 euros

The cost of stamps for letters and postcards sent within Spain will go up by 4% on 1 January, to 78 cents. That is three cents more than in 2022, and the increase follows on from a five-cent rise last year.

The Spanish postal service Correos says that postage within Spain is still cheaper than in most EU countries. The average for the European Union as a whole is 1.25 euros per stamp, while in Germany it is 85 cents and in France 1.43 euros.

The company justifies the increase by saying that its own costs have been progressively rising and it has improved the quality and efficiency of the postal service in Spain.

International postage to remain the same

The cost of sending letters and postcards abroad will remain the same, at 1.65 euros within most of Europe, 2.10 euros to Australia, Canada, the USA, Japan, New Zealand and Russia, and 1.75 euros to other countries.

The price of sending parcels and burofax within Spain will also be unaffected by the increase.