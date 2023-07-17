Price of standard butane gas cylinder in Spain drops to lowest it's been in the last year

Sections
Monday, 17 July 2023, 17:00
The price for a standard 12.5kg butane gas cylinder in Spain will drop by 4.89% from Tuesday 18 July to 15.18 euros, the lowest it's been in the past year.
The reduction, published this Monday 17 July in the Official State Gazette (BOE), is mainly due to the sharp fall in the price of raw materials (-25%) and, the increase of the euro against the dollar (+0.2%). However freight rates have risen by 16.6%, according to sources at the Ministry for Ecological Transition.
The maximum selling price of bottled liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of between 8 and 20 kilograms is reviewed bimonthly by resolution of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines.
This bimonthly review is calculated based on the cost of raw materials (propane and butane) in international markets, as well as the cost of transportation and the euro-dollar exchange rate. Prices however can only increase or decrease by a maximum of 5%.
