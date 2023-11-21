Price of butane gas cylinders in Spain goes up as of today, and this is why

Raquel Merino Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

As of this Tuesday, 21 November, the maximum retail price of the standard cylinder of butane gas in Spain will rise by 5 percent. Specifically, it will go from 14.43 euros to 15.14 euros.

The price of the butane cylinder is reviewed every two months and its rise or fall depends on the cost of the raw material (propane and butane) on international markets, as well as the cost of freight (transport) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate. This revision, upwards or downwards, is limited to 5 percent, with the excess or shortfall in price accumulating for application in subsequent revisions.

Why the increase in November and December?

The increase in the price of a cylinder of butane to 15.14 euros is mainly due to the increase in the price of raw materials (+8.3%), a sharp rise in transport rates (+26.6%) and the depreciation of the euro against the dollar (-3.3%).

However, fluctuations in these variables cannot lead to a rise in the price of the cylinder above 19.55 euros. This is the ceiling established by Royal Decree-Law 11/2022 of 25 June, approved by the government and extended until December of this year, to prevent the energy crisis from making this product even more expensive. This maximum price of 19.55 euros was last reached in the review of 19 September 2022.