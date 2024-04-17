This is the new way crooks are targeting homes to break into in Spain and also what you should be looking out for

C. Á. Madrid Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 22:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

Police in Spain have issued an alert to warn of new methods crooks are using to target potential homes to break into.

The alert comes after officers from the Aragon police headquarters recently detected a new system that criminals were using to mark the doors of houses in order to gain break in and steal from them. Their intention is to check that there is no one inside before gaining access.

Until now, groups and gangs specialising in burglaries, many of Georgian origin, have used small transparent plastic wedges between the door and the door frame as a way of marking the doors, as well as glue or silicone threads on the bottom of the door, joining it with the frame.

Police said residents of several homes in areas of Zaragoza spotted two people marking doors with a new method previously unknown in Spain. It consists of inserting small balls of paper, cellulose or thread, approximately 0.2 cm in diameter, into the slot of the lock cylinder.

It is an area that is hardly visible if you do not pay enough attention and when you insert the key the tenants of the house do not detect anything strange, as this small object does not prevent the lock from working normally. If this small ball remains in the place where it has been placed, it tells burglars that there are no occupants inside.

Police advise that if you notice that the lock has been picked, it is very important not to tamper with it and to notify the authorities immediately so an officer can carry out the necessary checks.