Ignacio Allende, 'Torbe'. Efe
Spanish police re-arrest porn producer accused of sexual assault and exploitation
Crime

Spanish police re-arrest porn producer accused of sexual assault and exploitation

Ignacio Allende Fernández, who goes by the name Torbe, was detained and released with charges in February for allegedly holding a young woman against her will

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo

Madrid

Friday, 4 April 2025, 10:03

Spain's National Police's central unit for immigration networks and false documentation (UCRIFD) arrested the Basque porn producer and director Ignacio Allende Fernández, better known in the adult film world as Torbe, on Wednesday 2 April in Madrid. This latest arrest is for charges of sexual assault, prostitution (sexual exploitation), coercion, against workers' rights and membership of a criminal organisation.

Wednesday's arrest comes just a month and a half after Allende was arrested, on 13 February, at Madrid's Barajas airport upon his arrival on a flight from Cuba. He had been reported for crimes of sexual assault, illegal detention and human trafficking. The February arrest was based on the complaint of a young South American woman, who alleged that she had travelled to Spain and that once in the country, she was held by Torbe in a flat, while - according to the woman's testimony - Allende abused her. The producer was then released with charges.

Just a year and a half ago he was sentenced, after an agreement with the public prosecutor's office, to two years in prison for posting two videos with sexual content in which two underage girls appeared. Torbe already had a previous conviction dating back to 2008, this time a one-year sentence for corruption of minors.

In 2016, following his arrest for the dissemination of the video of the two minors, Torbe was given a seven-month jail sentence, until he paid the 100,000 euros bail he was given while awaiting the trial, in which he later reached an agreement with the public prosecutor.

