Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A regional Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalan) police officer. R. C.
112 incident

Police officer shot dead in middle of street in Spain by his father-in-law

The alleged killer, 78, handed himself in to the authorities who rushed to the scene after he alerted them

Cristian Reino

Cristian Reino

Barcelona

Thursday, 9 October 2025, 20:07

An officer of the Mossos d'Esquadra regional Catalan police force in northern Spain was shot dead in the middle of the street in Lleida (Catalonia) on Wednesday. The alleged killer was a 78-year-old man, the victim's father-in-law, who turned himself in to the police at the scene of the shooting. The first investigations point to a family conflict related to the victim's daughters, so the incident is not linked to the victim's profession as a policeman.

The incident happened in the Cappont neighbourhood just after three o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday. The deceased officer, stationed in Mollerussa, Lleida, was off duty when he was shot. The alleged gunman himself, who has a history of mental problems, is the one who called the police: after turning himself in, he was arrested. The man allegedly fired three shots. The victim was returning home at the time of the crime.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga, a city centre unrecognisable 40 years on
  2. 2 Holiday home favourites, then and now: Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola
  3. 3 Classic tourist resorts and much more: Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  4. 4 Axarquía company wins gold medal at World Beer Awards 2025
  5. 5 Art, sea and elegance: the new language of luxury
  6. 6 New viewpoints will allow visitors to enjoy Costa del Sol beauty spot
  7. 7 Benalmádena reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish flag
  8. 8 Autumn lunch date to support stray and abandoned cats and dogs at Mijas animal shelter
  9. 9 Advanced implantology and honesty: the hallmark of Baca Dental Studio
  10. 10 Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police officer shot dead in middle of street in Spain by his father-in-law

Police officer shot dead in middle of street in Spain by his father-in-law