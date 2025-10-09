Police officer shot dead in middle of street in Spain by his father-in-law

Cristian Reino Barcelona Thursday, 9 October 2025, 20:07 Share

An officer of the Mossos d'Esquadra regional Catalan police force in northern Spain was shot dead in the middle of the street in Lleida (Catalonia) on Wednesday. The alleged killer was a 78-year-old man, the victim's father-in-law, who turned himself in to the police at the scene of the shooting. The first investigations point to a family conflict related to the victim's daughters, so the incident is not linked to the victim's profession as a policeman.

The incident happened in the Cappont neighbourhood just after three o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday. The deceased officer, stationed in Mollerussa, Lleida, was off duty when he was shot. The alleged gunman himself, who has a history of mental problems, is the one who called the police: after turning himself in, he was arrested. The man allegedly fired three shots. The victim was returning home at the time of the crime.