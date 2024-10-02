The pizzeria in Spain that is modelled on Pinocchio's house

María Ramírez Murcia Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 17:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to eat at Pinocchio's house? A pizzeria in Santomera in Murcia has made this possible by transforming itself into a place that evokes the famous story of the wooden doll. This charming restaurant invites diners to relive the magic of the tale while eating Italian food, the country where the story was set.

The establishment, which opened on 5 September, welcomes customers with a large-scale figure of the character protruding from the façade. Inside, there is no lack of detail: wooden furniture, murals with iconic scenes and even a corner inspired by Geppetto's workshop. In addition, to complete the experience, there is an area that recreates the stage where Geppetto acted as a puppet.

More than a quarter of a century of history

This restaurant in Santomera has been run by Santiago Romero Alarcón for more than 27 years. A native of Sabadell, he spent his summers in this town as a child. At the age of 24 he decided to settle permanently in the town, where he met his wife María Jesús, with whom he started the business.

"The idea of refurbishing it came from our passion for offering an improved experience to our customers, but also with the purpose of preparing the establishment for the future," the owner told La Verdad newspaper. And part of this change responds to the desire to pass the baton to the next generation: "Our sons Santi and Gonzalo will be the next to continue the tradition of Pizzería Pinocho, maintaining the essence that has always characterised the establishment," he said.

He wants the restaurant to become not only a reference in Santomera, "but also in the whole region of Murcia". Their regular customers have been supportive of this transformation: "The feedback has been extraordinary. We have received many positive comments. This motivates us to keep working hard," the owners say.

In fact, some say the restaurant is so realistic that it looks like something out of Disneyland. As the owner points out, they aim to be "that place everyone wants to go back to".