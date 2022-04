Period to fill in an annual tax return starts People can complete their return from April until June, and will include cryptocurrency for the first time

The legal period for people to complete a tax return for 2021, which can include expats even if they earn their income or pension outside Spain, started on Tuesday. This can be completed online - usually through a 'gestor' or advisor - until the end of June.

Next month, appointments will become available for help completing forms, in person or over the phone with tax office staff. This year, cryptocurrency income has to be put on the form for the first time.