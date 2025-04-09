TV celebrity warns Spain about risk of losing cash as EU pushes for digital euro rollout

María Albert Madrid Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 15:27 Compartir

The end of cash seems to be drawing ever closer. The use of this means of payment, which was the most common in shops throughout Spain for decades, is at an all-time low: fewer and fewer people are going out with bank notes and coins in their pockets to pay for their purchases.

In addition to all this, the European Central Bank (ECB) has announced its plans to implement the digital euro in the coming months. This 'new currency' would function as an electronic equivalent to the cash. The aim is to modernise payments within the EU, allowing operations without the need for intermediaries such as banks or card providers. The ultimate goal is to eliminate fees for consumers and businesses.

The date for launching this practice has been brought forward by more than a year - it was initially planned for 2027, but the ECB has now scheduled it for October 2025. According to ECB president Christine Lagarde, the project is of "crucial" importance, hence the decision to advance the process.

This decision, however, has generated a lot of negative reactions because of what it could mean for the financial privacy of Europeans. The majority of citizens in the eurozone countries do not seem too convinced by the implementation of this new digital currency.

Many of the critics of the digital euro believe that it may eventually precipitate the disappearance of cash, which, they fear, would impair privacy, increase surveillance of transactions and risk of fraud, and limit spending control.

Pedro Ruiz - an avid supporter of cash

One of the most critical voices has been Spanish presenter and actor Pedro Ruiz, who has protested against the disappearance of cash on more than one occasion. The actor has once again expressed his opinion on his X social media profile, this time addressing the digital euro announcement.

"They have announced that the digital euro will become a reality by the end of the year. You know what I think," said Ruiz.

Warning about the risks this could have for many businesses and citizens, he has issued an advice to his Spanish followers: "Don't give in and demand to be charged or paid with physical money. Otherwise, it is an economic dictatorship," said Ruiz.

Anuncian para fin de año la aparición de el Euro Digital. Ya conocéis mi pensamiento. No cedáis y exigid que os cobren u os paguen con dinero físico. Lo contrario es una dictadura económica impresentable. — Pedro Ruiz (@ElPedroRuiz) April 5, 2025

A couple of months ago, the performer complained about the widespread disappearance of cash. "Yesterday, in a couple of places, I struggled to find change for cash to make two payments," said Ruiz. "The idea of disposing of cash is moving forward. We have to resist it."