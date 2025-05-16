La Pasarela de Relleu, Alicante's version of Malaga's famous Caminito del Rey

Rocío Jiménez Alicante Friday, 16 May 2025, 13:43 Compartir

Located in the Marina Baixa area of Alicante province is Relleu a village of just over 1,000 inhabitants that hides an attractive route whose vertiginous walkway is reminiscent of Malaga's famous Caminito del Rey suspended path through the El Chorro gorge.

As well as the walkway, a stroll around the old town is a must, with the remains of its castle, located on the 440-metre high hill which dominates the skyline, the chapel of Sant Albert, the 17th century San Jaime church, which has the oldest bells in the whole province and the Museum of Relleu which, designed during the reign of Charles III and located in the old town hall, tells the history of the town and what life was like for its inhabitants in the past.

Zoom The route leading to the footbridge passes along a restored bridle path. Pasarela de Relleu

The Relleu footbridge itself is a route made up of a wooden walkway which sits 60 metres above the Amadorio river gorge. In total, it is 850 metres (round trip) from the wooden hut where you buy your tickets. The route, which is signposted with green and white markings and signposts, starts at the information panel next to the town hall and can be completed in about three hours, or a shorter linear option of just over 3.5 kilometres, which starts in a car park relatively close to the start of the walkway and takes about an hour.

Part of the route, where you will find a lime kiln, old irrigation ponds, ditches and irrigation channels, follows an renovated old bridle path, the Camí de les Ripalmes or Fasamais. Halfway along the path you reach the footbridge of the Relleu reservoir, which dates from 1689 and has a 30-metre-high arch and a 10-metre wall.

Zoom Viewing platform with glass floor. Pasarela de Relleu

At the end of the walkway is the best viewpoint, but not the only one, as there is another one in the middle of the route, a glass-floored box that allows you to take a closer look at these beautiful landscapes. From the walkway website you can book a guided tour of the village with the opportunity to sample local products that lasts about two hours and a two-kilometre walking route that leads to the footbridge where you can walk on your own to have time to take photos. The price is 10 euros per person.

The more adventurous can also do the Via Ferrata del Figueret, recently built and classified with a K2 level, while there are plenty of hiking routes for those who come with the family or simply want to enjoy the area. They range from one to ten kilometres. One of the most highly recommended is the Bortolons route, which takes in some of the mountains in the area.

Zoom Image of the via ferrata at Figueret. Ayuntamiento de Relleu

Information

- Opening hours are Monday to Sunday from 9am to 6.30pm

- The entrance fee is 3.50 euros which is payable before the start of the tour on site or can also be purchased online.

- Access can be booked by telephone (613 033 336).

- There are several free car parks in Relleu, including in front of the town hall or in front of the sports centre, which is accessed by a slope from the CV 775 road.