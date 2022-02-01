Pamplona works to celebrate this year's San Fermín festival in a 'special way' The festival, most famous for its running of the bulls, gained international fame thanks to the American writer Ernest Hemingway – but it has not been held for two years because of the pandemic

The Pamplona City Council is working so that, after two years of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the famous San Fermín Festival can be celebrated again.

According to Mayor Enrique Maya, speaking to the Diario de Navarra newspaper, the council is hoping to hold the Sanfermines in 2022.

“What the experts say is that it seems that this could become like a kind of strong flu, so we are going to think that it will be like that and that we will be able to enjoy the festivities,” said Maya.

The recovery of the Sanfermines could be accompanied by news regarding the possibility of extending the festivities, which could last until the weekend of 16 and 17 July.

The mayor said that if the festivities go ahead, all the necessary measures will be put in place to prevent the spread of infections, but Maya said, regarding social distancing, the responsibility for the preventive measure falls on each individual.