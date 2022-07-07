Pamplona's bull-running festival returns after two-year Covid hiatus The first running of the bulls was a fast event, lasting just two-and-a-half minutes, and five people were injured needing hospital treatment

The first running of the bulls after a two year beak due to the coronavirus pandemic. / AGENCIES

The famous San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona has begun after a two-year pause due to the Covid pandemic. It was a fast running of the bulls, taking just more than two and a half minutes, and it ended without any gorings, but five runners were taken to hospital.

Large crowds lined the streets for the event with a loud firework announcing the long-awaited first running of the bulls. The bulls took a few seconds to come out of their pens but once they got underway they hardly stopped until they entered the bullring.

At one narrow point on the route one runner fell to the ground after being hit by a bull, with several other runners injured by falling.