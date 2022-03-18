La Palma hosts Royal tribute and conference of regional presidents The King and Queen of Spain led an official tribute to the people of La Palma in the wake of the volcanic eruptions last year

After suffering the physical, emotional and economic effects of a volcanic eruption last year, the Canary island of La Palma was the centre of attention for Spanish authorities and dignitaries in a series of events last weekend.

On Saturday, the King and Queen led an emotional official tribute to the good example set by the people of La Palma while the eruption disrupted their lives last September to December. King Felipe said that "the present and future of La Palma is of concern to everyone".

The following day, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez held a meeting of the heads of Spain's devolved regional governments. After the customary photo with the King, the leaders discussed issues such as Covid and Ukraine. For the first time in 12 years, a regional president of Catalonia attended this regular conference.