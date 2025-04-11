Brown bear that became a symbol for the survival of the species in Spain put down

Ángela Madrazo Asturias Friday, 11 April 2025, 19:01 Compartir

Paca the bear has been euthanised at the age of 36 to avoid further suffering to the animal. Her mobility problems had worsened in recent days and were compromising her quality of life. This brown bear has been a symbol of the recovery of this highly endangered species in Spain along with her sister Tola, who died in 2018, and Furaco, the bear from Cantabria that was moved to Asturias for breeding purposes with the two sisters.

All three became the shining light and hope for the repopulation of brown bears in Spain after the poaching of Paca and Tola's mother. After nine years without producing any offspring, Furaco left the other bears living in semi-captivity in Proaza (Asturias) to return to Cantabria. Now these three specimens have all died

The regional ministry for rural affairs within the Principality of Asturias took the final decision after analysing the latest veterinary report on Paca, which revealed an "irreversible deterioration" in her physical condition, a severe decrease in her reaction to stimuli and poor body condition.

Brown bear recovery

The story of Paca, Tola and Furaco fast became a symbol for the survival of the brown bear in Spain. Their first encounter took place in 2008, unsuccessfully, when neither of the two females accepted Furaco's advances. The following spring, in 2009, Furaco and Tola mated. They tried to mate 19 times, but the Asturian bear did not become pregnant from any of these attempts.

It was not until 2012 that captive breeding bore fruit. Sadly, this good news swiftly turned to tragedy. Staff from the Fundación Oso (the foundation set up for this breeding programme), who cared for Tola, found the body of a newborn cub weighing about 330 grams, apparently crushed by its mother.

Meanwhile, for Paca the presence of the male became stressful. He was disturbing her habitat, so the vets decided to separate her from the other bears.

The trio of Furaco, Paca and Lola was very popular. The collaboration between Asturias and Cantabria to repopulate Cantabria's brown bear species in captivity took nine years of trying. In spite of this the species remains on the endangered list, but it is making positive progress to move away from the brink of extinction. According to data from the last census done in 2020, there are around 370 specimens of brown bear.