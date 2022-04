Row over Catalan phone spying continues The current coalition government is under more strain as the Catalan spying allegations remain

Support for the coalition government of Pedro Sánchez is under increasing strain as the row over alleged phone hacking of Catalan pro-independence politicians refuses to go away.

Ministers in Madrid claim that any spying is carried out within the law with a judge's prior approval, while refusing to admit it took place. Sánchez needs the votes of the Catalan ERC party to stay in power.